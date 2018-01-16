Due to Level Two Snow Emergency Scioto County Courthouse and Scioto County Job and Family Services opening on Wednesday, January 17 is delayed until 10 a.m.

A Scioto County Sheriff Level Two Snow Emergency for travel remains in
effect at this time. Therefore the Scioto County Courthouse will delay
opening until 10 AM on Wednesday January 17th to allow extra time for
employees to safely commute to work. Secondary roadways remain snow
covered and slippery in some locations. Caution is urged when
traveling into work. Contact your supervisor if you are having any
issues.
Scioto County Job and Family Services will delay opening until 10 AM
as well for employee safety.