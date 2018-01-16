Due to Level Two Snow Emergency Scioto County Courthouse and Scioto County Job and Family Services opening on Wednesday, January 17 is delayed until 10 a.m.

A Scioto County Sheriff Level Two Snow Emergency for travel remains in

effect at this time. Therefore the Scioto County Courthouse will delay

opening until 10 AM on Wednesday January 17th to allow extra time for

employees to safely commute to work. Secondary roadways remain snow

covered and slippery in some locations. Caution is urged when

traveling into work. Contact your supervisor if you are having any

issues.

Scioto County Job and Family Services will delay opening until 10 AM

as well for employee safety.