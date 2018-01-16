Phillips murder trial postponed

The trial of Chad Phillips, of West Portsmouth, was set to begin January 16th, 2018. Phillips is charged with the aggravated murder of his mother, 64 year old Loretta Halcomb, of Haig Avenue in West Portsmouth. In November of 2016, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating that a Washington-Nile bus driver had seen a male laying in the backyard of 1815 Haig Avenue.

Emergency medical services, along with deputies were dispatched to that location where, upon arrival, an additional ambulance and deputies were requested after an unresponsive female with multiple injuries was also found outside the residence.

The victim was later identified as Halcomb. She was transported by Washington Squad 9 to Southern Ohio Medical Center where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The male subject found lying in the back yard was also taken to SOMC where he was treated and released into the custody of detectives for further investigation.

The man was later identified as Chad Phillips and was charged with the murder of his mother. Phillips was 38 at the time of the incident. According to a statement made by Sheriff Donini in 2016, the murder weapon appeared to be a wooden object, possibly a cane.

In December 2016, Phillips was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and felony domestic violence. The trial is set to be a four day jury trial, assigned to Judge Howard Harcha III.

Due to inclement weather, the trial has been postponed.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

