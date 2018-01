Veterans Memorial Highway Impacts

Flagging Operations, January 17-24

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township will have flagging operations beginning Wednesday, January 17th through Wednesday, January 24th. The location is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations will allow for required culvert maintenance and ditch excavation along Swauger Valley Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.