Young Ladies win at pageant

The snow and ice did not keep fourteen young ladies and their families from traveling to Portsmouth to compete in the Miss Portsmouth Miss Scholarship pageant on Sunday afternoon. After a long day of interviews, talent rehearsal, choreography and walking patterns, four young ladies were awarded crowns and scholarships for their efforts.

Lori Lowe, program director said, “According to Miss America pageant rules, the contestants can run through their talent routines two times before the pageant and each of them are 90 seconds and each contestant does it twice, that does take quite a bit of time. There is also a choreographed opening number that they must learn, then practice, and do together. This can sometimes take awhile, because stages are different, just like the one at the Life Center compared to a full stage like at the Vern Riffe Center at SSU. The girls also have to do their interviews before the pageant. These things are all done in the morning before the pageant begins. Then, the teen contestants have to learn and practice their fitness on that day.”

The pageant lasted in all, a total about two hours and fifteen minutes.

This scholarship pageant serves as a preliminary pageant to the Miss Ohio Scholarship Pageant and ultimately the Miss American Scholarship pageant that will be held in September in Atlantic City. There were two divisions of competition, where seven young teen contestants competed for the title of Miss Portsmouth’s or Miss Shawnee’s Outstanding Teen and seven contestants competed for the titles of Miss Portsmouth and Miss Shawnee.

The audience for the day included many local titleholders, perspective River Days pageant contestants, as well as Miss Virginia, Cecili Weber. Cecili is a former Miss Portsmouth Outstanding Teen titleholder, as well as Miss Ohio Outstanding Teen, and recently competed at Miss America with her current title, Miss Virginia.

Winners include Miss Portsmouth Rachel Gombosh, a twenty-two-year-old comedic vocalist, who attends the University of Cincinnati. Miss Shawnee Maribeth Tagg, a twenty-two-year-old who is a second year law student at the University of Akron. She will perform a vocal number when she competes at Miss Ohio and continue to work her platform of The Upside of Downs. Miss Shawnee’s Outstanding Teen is Evyn Mills. Evyn is a sixteen-year-old dancer from Canal Winchester and her platform is Stamping Out Hunger and Food Insecurity. Miss Portsmouth’s Outstanding Teen is Madison DeFrank. Madison is a sixteen-year-old vocalist from New Albany and she promotes Music Has a Purpose.

Scholarships were provided to all of the winners by local sponsors Infusion Solutions, Big Sandy Superstore, Hickies Hamburger Inn, Scioto Smiles, Former Miss Portsmouth 2004 Amanda Rase DeHart, and Miss Portsmouth 2001 Amanda Canary Watkins, as well as Miss Southland 1985 Dawn Scott Little.

Lowe, spends a great amount of time in this pageant and then soon she will begin work with the Miss RiverDays contestants and pageant. There are a lot of young ladies and little girls that she has worked with and helped in our area, it takes a special person to devote that much time to someone else’s daughter.

(L-R) Miss Shawnee’s Outstanding Teen – Evyn Mills, Miss Shawnee – Maribeth Tagg, Miss Portsmouth – Rachel Gombosh, and Miss Portsmouth’s Outstanding Teen – Madison DeFrank. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_Miss-Portsmouth.jpg (L-R) Miss Shawnee’s Outstanding Teen – Evyn Mills, Miss Shawnee – Maribeth Tagg, Miss Portsmouth – Rachel Gombosh, and Miss Portsmouth’s Outstanding Teen – Madison DeFrank. Miss Shawnee’s Outstanding Teen – Evyn Mills, getting crowned http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_miss-teen-shawnee.jpg Miss Shawnee’s Outstanding Teen – Evyn Mills, getting crowned

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

