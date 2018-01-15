Walker teams up with Burnside Law

Burnside Law is pleased to announce the addition of Michael C. Walker as managing attorney of their new Huntington, West Virginia office. Attorney Walker and his paralegal, Pam Craig, will now be assisting Burnside Law’s West Virginia and Kentucky clients from their new office on 6th Ave. in Huntington.

In his statement about joining the firm, Michael said, “I am excited to be a part of the continued growth of Burnside Law. Maintaining a physical office in West Virginia will enable us to better serve the residents of the Tri-State area.”

Raised in Huntington, Michael has practiced law there and in the surrounding Tri-State area for the past 23 years. Since 2000, his practice has focused exclusively on helping people recover from injuries caused by the fault of others and on disputes with insurance companies. “When I was a very young lawyer my managing partner told me ‘People need help, and it’s our job to make sure they get the help they need.’ People do need help navigating the difficult legal environment, and I have been able to provide guidance and assistance for many clients over the years.”

Attorney Jeremy Burnside, founder of Burnside Law, graduated from the University of Charleston in 1999 and worked for the West Virginia Senate in 2000-2001.

Burnside said, “Having Michael join our team is very exciting for me because of my paternal family relationship with West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. My paternal grandparents met in Cleveland, after the West Virginia mine that my grandfather worked in and the Eastern Kentucky factory my grandmother worked in both closed, and they took the Hillbilly Highway north.” Jeremy Burnside grew up on the near West Side of Cleveland and credits his compassion for his clients to his Appalachian roots. “My people had to fight for what they had. As did I. Now, with Michael on our team, we are fighting for West Virginians and Kentuckians together.”

