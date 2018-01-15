Wheeler recognized with Outstanding Physician Award for 2017

The Scioto County Medical Society will be hosting their annual installation dinner on Tuesday, January 16th honoring Wayne B. Wheeler, MD as the Outstanding Physician of 2017. The dinner will take place at 7 p.m at the SOMC Friend’s Center, with social hour beginning at 6 p.m and program at 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Wheeler has been an active member of the community for several decades, working closely with different organizations and local foundations.

Dr. Wheeler is the second of three children of Norman (MD, PhD) and Rose Wheeler. He is married to the former Saundra Kay Franklin and father to three children – Janelle Stewart, Natalie Wheeler, MD, JD, Emily Lankau PhD, DVM. He is also a grandfather to three grandchildren Ian Stewart 15, Lily Stewart 11, and Joss Lankau 4.

Graduating from the University of Illinois as a Mathematic Major and the distinguished military graduate from the Air Force ROTC in 1966 he received a regular commission in the United States Air Force and served as an parachute qualified Air Weather Officer serving in Southeast Asia in 1970-71.

After the Air Force, Wayne attended Law School at the University of Illinois and joined the law firm of Webber, Balbach, Thies and Follmer. In Southeast Asia, Wayne studied accounting which he continued in Law School and passed the Illinois CPA examination. In 1976 he became the President of the Regional Health Resource Center, a not-for-profit corporation providing blood banking, research in medical computing and genetics counseling.

In 1977, Wayne enrolled in the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Urbana-Champaign in Business and Medicine. He graduated in December 1980 with an MD and completed his MBA a year later.

After an internship in Memphis, Tennessee, he began practice at Mercy Hospital and in 1983 became the Emergency Department Medical Director at Scioto Memorial Hospital until 2000. In 2013 he joined the Emergency/Urgent Care Department of KDMC- Ohio and practiced there until 2016. He continues as a supervising physician for Primary Plus of South Shore, Kentucky which he began in 2016.

In 1989, he achieved board certification in Emergency Medicine and became a Fellow in the American College of Emergency Physicians. He also achieved board certification in Preventive Medicine (Occupational), Quality Assurance and, Utilization Review, and Legal Medicine. In 2003, he was awarded a Masters Degree in Public Health from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

He has served as Deputy Coroner since 2009; is currently the medical director of the Shawnee State Paramedic Program and the Scioto County Emergency Operations Center and has been medical director for every volunteer rescue service in Scioto County and the former Life Ambulance.

Wayne has been a delegate, counselor, and parliamentarian of the OSMA as well as member or chairmen of the Legislation Committee, OSMA representative to the APN Formulary Committee, the State Malpractice Commission, the Ohio Department of Insurance and the Ohio Patient Safety Institute as well as providing testimony to the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate or various topics.

He has taught as Adjunct faculty for three universities and has been awarded the Golden Apple and Master Faculty for teaching excellence; served the Scioto County Counseling Center for ten years; provided testimony for Social Security hearings and performed more than 2600 case reviews for the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation.

Locally, Wayne has served as a board member and officer for the Scioto Foundation, the HealthPath Foundation of Cincinnati, and the Shawnee University Development Foundation. He has been a member or chairman of the hospital’s risk management committee, Ethics and IRB committee, and Medical Staff by-laws committee and President of this August body. He is currently a non-presiding elder of the 2nd Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Portsmouth Civil Service Commission.

His publications include book chapters on “Sources of Medical Information”, “Medical Surgical Nursing Malpractice”, “Complaint Management”, and “Codes of Medical Ethics and a Clinician’s Duties to the Patient”.

Dr.Wheeler has made a significant impact on the community and will be recognized for his efforts at Tuesday’s installation dinner.

