Employees give to disabled veteran

A small need, can be very big for someone who does not have the means to fulfill that need. A small group of people, who have known what it is like to have an unmet need, came to the rescue of a honorable, decorated, disabled veteran, Rick Bell.

Bell, selected by President Ronald Reagan for Special Forces, got hit by a scud missile during his service and was sent back to the States to have surgery. After surgery he went back and served four more years. Then, woke up in the hospital again and realized he was paralyzed from the neck down, due to complications he was told, from the original missile hit.

A disabled vet, who lost his ability to walk, after serving our country, recently needed two batteries for his track chair, which had been given to him through the Independence Fund. This chair allowed him to have maneuverability and be able to stand with its assistance.

However, that became a problem for Bell, because the batteries that usually last six months, he was able to make his last four years, had finally quit working.

Both Rick Bell and Mike Bell, another Veteran and sales representative for the Daily Times, said they tried many groups within the veteran outreach and filled out forms only to be turned down over and over again. Rick seems to be one of those people who does not let things get him down, he uses this chair everyday, and it allows him the maneuverability need to even coach peewee football. He said that he also has a 44 acre ranch, where he brings in people with disabilities to be with horses, of which he could not wait to get back to that wonderful work.

Mike Bell has done so much for United States Veterans in our area, so after trying to help only to be turned down, and being a man who doesn’t give up easily, he decided to take matters into his own hands, so to speak. He put out a call on Facebook, asking for help to get this veteran batteries for his track chair. When this didn’t get the needed results, Tony Carr, a local community member, began reaching out and talked to his cousin, Stacy Scott, whose husband Mike owns Scottie’s Satellites, about the need.

Both, Stacey and Mike Scott were touched and wanted to help Rick Bell. After realizing they couldn’t do this alone, they brought the idea before their employees and they jumped right in by putting in money, until they all together, came up with the money to buy this vet his much needed batteries.

Stacy Scott, who was quite emotional said,”Mike (Scott) sent out the message to his employees and within probably 20 minutes, I’m not kidding you, we had the money. I feel like the people that least have it, are the ones who gave it.”

Mike Bell said, “I put a post out asking for donations to help with the batteries and Tony (Carr), Donna Kay Kerecz from Helping a Disabled Veteran, Mike & Stacy and the crew at Scottie’s Satellites jumped in to action and made it happen. I said today, that it was amazing. It was amazing, because there was not a five page questionnaire to fill out, all they saw was an opportunity to help someone and jumped all over it. With that being said, I am very proud of these individuals and particularly the employees that dug deep to help.”

Some of these employees have had problems of their own, but they immediately reached out and truly wanted to help this veteran out and considered it an honor to be able to do this for someone who had served for their country. When Rick Bell walked into the employees’ work room, they all stood and clapped for this man, that they had given of themselves for. One could tell it meant a lot to them to have him visit and thank them himself.

Many say that people have lost respect for others, well not in that tiny room that day, people from many different walks of life made that vet feel, once again, that he was something special.

Rick Bell, who is also a minister said, “It was such a blessing to meet all these wonderful people, it was such an honor to be considered to be helped… you are amazing people always remember, ‘God still needs you’ make the best out of a new start. You really have moved and touch the heart of this soldier. Just no words to fully express my gratitude…”

It has been said, ‘it takes a village’ and on this Friday, January 13th, in the village of New Boston, a small village of employees and a few others, extended a helping hand and gave a veteran something he needed and asked for nothing in return.

From left to right, Tony Carr, Mike Bell, Mike Scott (kneeling on the left), Rick Bell, Stacy Scott (kneeling on the right next to the chair), along with all the employees at Scottie’s Satellites and others. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_scotty-s.jpg From left to right, Tony Carr, Mike Bell, Mike Scott (kneeling on the left), Rick Bell, Stacy Scott (kneeling on the right next to the chair), along with all the employees at Scottie’s Satellites and others. Photo by Kimberly Jenkins Stacy Scott, Rick Bell and Mike Scott, owner of Scottie’s Satellites http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_more-scotty-s.jpg Stacy Scott, Rick Bell and Mike Scott, owner of Scottie’s Satellites Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928