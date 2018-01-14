DAR dedicated to patriotic education

Mary Crist, member of the Joseph Spencer Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), recently gave a presentation to eighth grade students at Minford Middle School. The patriotic presentation “Women of the American Revolution” discussed the roles of ten everyday women and their roles during the war. The students also received bookmarks with the Preamble to the Constitution as well as a copy of the American’s Creed.

The DAR is passionate about educating America’s youth and Crist is available to give the presentation to other groups. Contact the group at dar@portsmouth.org for more information.

The DAR was founded in 1890 with the simple mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization is known as the largest women’s patriotic group in the world. Portsmouth’s Joseph Spencer Chapter was chartered in 1898.

Mary Crist discusses Women of the American Revolution http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_chamber-DAR-Mary-Crist.jpg Mary Crist discusses Women of the American Revolution