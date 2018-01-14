New Boston Council held organizational meeting

Recently, New Boston Village Council held their organizational meeting for 2018. The purpose of the meeting was for newly elected Council members Johnny Whisman and Ryan Ottney to speak their oath of office, then Council appointed a President Pro Tem for the current year and established the council meeting time and place for 2018.

Council member Dan Fetty was elected by his peers to serve as President Pro Tem and the council meeting time and place was unchanged and will be held in Room 16 of the New Boston Community Center on the first and third Tuesday of every month beginning at 6:30 pm. Mayor Williams announced that standing committees of council will be announced at the next regularly scheduled council meeting

Mr. Whisman and Mr. Ottney begins their elected four-year term, succeeding former members Vonald Patrick and Ralph Imes. Mayor Williams and councilmembers thanked Mr. Patrick and Mr. Imes for the service to our community.

The next scheduled New Boston Village council meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 16. The public is invited to attend.

New Boston Mayor, Junior Williams(middle) along with the two new council members, Ryan Ottney(L) and John Whisman (R).