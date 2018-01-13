Snow and ice caused Level Two

The Daily Times delivery of the Weekender edition, Saturday, January 13 is delayed due to extreme weather and road conditions. Some people may have experienced a delay in the delivery of the Community Common, also.

Hope Comer, Publisher of the Daily Times and Community Common said, “We will update the community on our delivery and road conditions as they become available using our website, www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com and facebook page, Portsmouth Daily Times.”

At 10:06 a.m. it was 16 degrees in the northern part of Scioto County and crews continued to treat roadways in the below freezing conditions.

However, as published in the Daily Times, Friday, January 12, by Kathleen Fuller of Ohio Department of Transportation District 9, “(Salt) is very effective down to 21-20 degrees, but once it gets below 20, it starts to lose its effectiveness we’ll use a calcium-chloride spray which helps it make it react at a lower temperature, so we will continue treating with the treated (sprayed) salt,” Fuller stated.

Please be patient and use caution if traveling is necessary today.

In a statement from SCEMA this morning, “The Accumulating snow has moved out of the area this morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled by the National Weather Service (NWS) however a Sheriff Level Two Snow Emergency for Travel remains in effect this morning for Scioto County as area roadways are snow covered and hazardous.”

The Level Two was issued by Sheriff Marty V. Donini at 7:50 p.m. on Friday.

An average countywide snowfall of four inches was reported with isolated higher amounts in a few areas, per the Ohio Department of Transportation. Road crews are running all snow patrols this morning and will be working roadways to make them passable today. If you do not have to travel stay home today to give crews room to work safely. If you must drive, use extreme caution. Temperatures will feel below zero for much of today and overnight tonight. Dress warmly if you will be heading outside today and tonight.

