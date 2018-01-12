Pageant at SOMC Life Center Sunday

Girls of all ages, but especially little girls, love pageants and this Sunday has something for them to fulfill that love.

Sunday, January 14th The SOMC (Southern Ohio Medical Center) friends center will host the Miss Portsmouth, Miss Shawnee Pageant. This pageant will feature 15 young ladies competing for the titles of Miss Portsmouth and Miss Portsmouth Outstanding Teen along with Miss Shawnee and Miss Shawnees Outstanding Teen. All four of those titleholders, will represent Portsmouth at the Miss Ohio competition to be held in June in Mansfield, giving them the opportunity to advance to Miss America in September.

The day will provide entertainment as all 15 contestants perform talent numbers much like you see on the Miss America stage.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event, price of admission is $10 per person and the doors will open at 2:30pm. The show begins at 3:00pm.

Current Miss Ohio, Sarah Clapper, will be a guest emcee for the day and available for autographs and photos. Clapper will be joined by Gracie Fusco, Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen 2017.

Regina Speas is the Executive Director of Sunday’s pageant and Lori Lowe is the Production Director. Some of the people from the River Days’ Committee are on this committee, also.

Unfortunately, this year, there are no local girls competing in the pageant, which is not normally how it has been. Lowe says, “We would love to have some Shawnee students.”

Lowe, says a pageant prelim can be closed or open, but you have to meet the number of contests, according to the Miss America pageant rule, that apply for the pageant.

You must have at least eight girls for the Miss pageant and at least seven girls competing for the Teen pageant.

This year’s pageant will be an open one due to the lack of contests from our area. An open pageant means any girl from a senior in any high school up to the age of 25 in the state of Ohio, can compete and to eligible to compete as a teen, contestants must be ages 12-17, no matter the county in which they reside.

There are seven judges which are chosen from the Miss America pool and one local person, called a novice, in the Miss America rules.

Lowe said, “Two years ago, our Miss Portsmouth Outstanding Teen went on to win Miss Ohio’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Portsmouth went on to win Miss Ohio. They both advanced to the Miss America Pageant.”

Lowe also said, that the pageant’s Miss contestants compete in interview, talent, swimsuit and on-stage questions.

The teen contestants compete in interview, on-stage questions and they do lifestyle fitness.

All the girls go in one giant pool for the Miss pageant and when the scoring comes down, they will pick one Miss Portsmouth and one Miss Shawnee. The same will be in the Teen categories. After they win here, they go to Mansfield in June and if they win Miss Ohio, they go on to the Miss America pageant.

Miss America is the single largest scholarship provider to women in the United States. The Miss Portsmouth program is committed to providing young ladies the same opportunity. This pageant is the first step to start on that road.

