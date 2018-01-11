Carrington of Otway is charged with felonious assault and using weapons while intoxicated resulting from a shooting incident on Little Spruce Road

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that his office received a 911 call on Wednesday from 2784 Little Spruce Road, Otway, Ohio stating they needed an ambulance that someone had been shot.

Captain John Murphy stated that deputies responded along with emergency medical services to this location. Upon arrival deputies found Steven Hodge, 31 of Otway with a gunshot wound to his left arm. The victim was transported by air to Grant Medical Hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he is listed in stable condition.

Jeffrey L. Carrington, 59 of 2765 Little Spruce Road, Otway, Ohio was identified as the shooter and brought in for questioning by detectives. Carrington was arrested and charged for Felonious Assault F-2 and Using Weapons While Intoxicated M-1. Jeffrey L. Carrington was to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Denver Triggs @ 740-351-1093 all call will remain confidential.

