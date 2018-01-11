Avoid being plowed by a scam

Forecasters are predicting a sizable snowstorm for the Greater Cincinnati area and that means there’s a good chance someone will be knocking at your door to clear off your sidewalk, roof or driveway of the ice and snow – for a fee.

An event like this may prompt​​ landscapers and other yard related companies stow the lawnmower and bring out the ice melt, plows, and shovels to keep busy this time of year and look for additional business. Some may go door to door offering to clear off roofs, gutters, sidewalks and the like after a heavy snowfall. The quoted price may seem reasonable, when the final bill arrives, it’s enough to make you melt because it may be higher than what you expected.

Before the first scoop of snow is removed from your property, ask for identification from the person standing at your doorstep or call the company to see if they’re actually employed with the business they claim they’re with. If you agree to have snow or ice removed, ask to see that they are also self-insured with a current policy.

Some contractors will ask for the full payment upfront, however, you can ask if they will take partial payment such as 10 percent with the rest of it due upon completion. If they don’t agree, you’ll probably want to ask them to leave and report it to local authorities.

Avoid feeling intimidated by a person offering unsolicited help to remove snow from your property and make them wait while you check them out on bbb.org.

Sandra Guile, BBB Community Outreach Specialist sguile@cincinnati.bbb.org

Reach Sandra Guile Sandra Guile | Better Business Bureau Community Outreach Specialist 513-639-9126 sguile@cincinnati.bbb.org

Reach Sandra Guile

Sandra Guile | Better Business Bureau Community Outreach Specialist

513-639-9126

sguile@cincinnati.bbb.org