Leading Respiratory thanks SOMC units.

Wednesday, January 10th, Leading Respiratory Services (LRS) presented a cake and plaque to the members of Southern Ohio Medial Center’s (SOMC) Progressive Care Unit for their help with the LRS Annual Toy Drive.

The 2017 Leading Respiratory Services Toy drive turned out to be a huge success, thanks to the Progressive Care Unit, Cardiac Testing and Apogee of SOMC. Not only did the different departments at SOMC donate several toys, organizations such as Masonic Lodge 465 of Lucasville, churches who made donations included Big Bear Creek United Methodist and Pleasant Hill Community Church, along with several other local churches, organizations, and members of the community dropped off items to Leading Respiratory Services in Lucasville, as well.

Phil and Mildred Sandlin, owners of LRS, were very appreciative of the response they received and the support the toy drive received from the community.

“One particular story stands out in my mind,” Wendy Williams, LRS marketing representative said.

“A mother and her two teen boys got out of the homeless shelter just before Christmas. With not much more than the clothes on their back, a friend of mine made me aware that her family (the Frye/Martin’s) gathered enough furniture and household items, along with some gifts, for them to set up housekeeping. With the toy drive taking place, we were able to add some more gifts for the young teen boys, along with a Christmas tree, decorations, a ham dinner and sides to have for a Christmas meal. This effort would not have been possible without the community coming together and helping those in their time of need,” Williams said.

Leading Respiratory is excited to do the toy drive again next year. The owners feel this is what Christmas is really all about; giving to others and making the ones struggling smile, while getting a blessing in return.

(Left to right) Wendy Williams Marekting LRS, Hoover Clinical Nurse Educator, Jill Byler Assistant Nurse Manager, Linda Horner Nurse Manager, Mildred & Phil Sandlin, Owners LRS.

By Ivy Potter

Leading Respiratory Services press release attributed to information in this article.

