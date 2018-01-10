Two vehicle crash on Swauger Valley Wednesday morning

On January 10 at 7:10 a.m. a two vehicle crash occurred on Swauger Valley Road on the bridge just north of Elliot Road in Portsmouth. When the Daily Times arrived the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) and Minford Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene.

“Unit 1 was North bound on Swauger Valley,” according to Dispatch Duncan, Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 73. “Unit 2 was south bound on Swauger Valley.”

Unit 1 was identified as a 2003 GMC Jimmy driven by Starlene Jenkins, 58, Portsmouth. Unit 2 was listed as a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am driven by John Roberts, 60, Portsmouth. No passengers were listed on the OSP report.

According to Dispatcher Duncan, “Unit 2 drove left of center striking Unit 1 head on.”

Jenkins was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

Traffic was detoured by Minford Volunteer Fire Department until 8:50 am after the scene was cleared.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_scene-1.jpg