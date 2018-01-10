In concert Geneva, Dwayne Jones and special guest Jody Harris

Concert being held at the Wheelersburg Theater ” Living With A Cause Stage” Friday Jan. 19th 2018 at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Fred’s Restaurant.

Former Portsmouth Residents and Wheelersburg Alumni

JODY HARRIS and DWAYNE JONES have announced their

return to the Scioto County area for a One Time only Concert

to be Held at the Wheelersburg Theater “Living With a Cause

Stage”. The Show will also Feature Nashville Based Rock Band

GENEVA; which is fronted by one time Wheelersburg Resident

GENEVA KEENE.

Dwayne Jones and Jody Harris first met while attending Wheelersburg High School

in 1977. Since both were members of the Drum Section in the High School Marching Band

the two quickly realized that they had the same Musical Interests and Goals! Shortly after,

they started their first Band; (the short lived) ALLUSION, which later became an Area Favorite

known as DARK ANGEL, also featuring Kenny Lewis on Bass ( Brad Paisley Band). Still in their

early teens, the three established their selves playing Clubs, Bars, and Festivals throughout the Tri

State area. After several years the Band split up with the Three going separate ways. A short time later

Harris and Jones regrouped and started one of the Tri State’s Premier Rock Bands: WIZARD, along with

ex FLIGHT Guitarist John Hall and Burg Bass Player Doug Huffman. WIZARD Toured OH, KY, and WV for

a number of years eventually adding Singer Dave Moritz and Keyboardist Joe Hallas from another Well

Known area Band TEAZER. By 1984 the Band began to lose it’s momentum and Harris departed joining

the Well Established National Touring Band CINNAMON LEAF, while Jones relocated to Tallahassee FL where

he joined up and toured with a number of South Eastern US Rock Bands. By 1989 the two again reunited

forming the Band JOKER based out of FL. The Group played the Biggest Rock Clubs in the South East U.S.

It was at this time that Jody Harris won the Kentucky Fried Chicken National Song Writing Competition and was

whisked off to Nashville, TN. Upon returning he informed Jones that he was relocating to Nashville to pursue a

career in Country Music and establish himself as a Professional Song Writer. Thus the end of JOKER! Throughout

the 90’s Harris found himself in the middle of a Booming Country Career as a Song Writer, Studio Musician/Producer

and an in demand Multi Instrumentalist playing with such Acts as Kenny Chesney, Highway 101, John Michael Montgomery,

Montgomery Gentry, and a host of others, while also getting songs cut by Artists like Lorrie Morgan, Jeff Carson, Travis Tritt

and many more. At this time Harris reconnected with old Dark Angel Alumni Kenny Lewis who later hooked him up with the

position as personal guitar tech for Brad Paisley. After a couple Tours Paisley finally recognized Jody should be on Stage and

offered him the job as Guitarist! Harris and Lewis also Co Wrote “She’s Her Own Woman on Paisley’s American Saturday Night CD.

Meanwhile after Touring with a number of short lived Rock Acts and riding the Post Seattle Grunge Wave, Jones like a lot of 80’s

Rockers decided to make the move to Nashville. It is at this time Jones reconnected with Harris to Produce the Debut CD for Singer

Geneva Keene who it turned out had known Harris and Lewis for years! Both Jones and Keene soon hit the road as a Country Act

playing every Club, Casino and Festival they could book. Throughout this time Harris and Jones continued to collaborate on a number

of Musical Projects with Harris co penning a song on every GENEVA CD. In early 2003 after the release of their first Rock CD Produced

by Jones; GENEVA was picked to be the First Act to Perform on a USO Tour of the Middle East after Operation Iraqi Freedom. This garnered

the Band National Exposure and led to the Group being booked as a HEADLINER at the World Famous Buffalo Chip Concert Series in Stugis

SD. Soon after GENEVA with Dwayne on Drums became one of the Top Touring Biker Acts in the U S A! Which soon led to the Band launching

their own FOX Reality T V Series; GENEVA’S Rock N Ride; which lasted 3 years; as well as a couple short lived Talk Shows in Nashville. Jones

also found himself Producing projects for a number of Artists including Johnny Cash’s Brother Tommy Cash ! Which led him to open his own

Studio in a 125 year old Historic Cabin in Hendersonville; Charter House Studios. After 4 Studio CD s , 2 Compilation CD s, a TV Series, and

close to 35 Magazine Covers GENEVA with Jones as Drummer/ Producer/ Road Manager continues to Tour Full Time. As for Harris; after leaving

Paisley; he capped off his Musical Journey with a 5 year stint with Taylor Swift; including being featured on her Speak Now World Tour DVD and is

presently Touring with Country Sensations Lady Antebellum! Both Jones and Harris continue to live and work in Nashville; and show no signs of

hanging it up anytime soon!! Their Jan 19th 2018 Wheelersburg Concert brings it all FULL CIRCLE!!!!!