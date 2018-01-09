Commissioners approved

At a previous organizational meeting on Monday, Mike Crabtree took over as Chairman of the Commissioners for 2018.

On Tuesday, the Scioto County Commissioners’ regular meeting had several items on the agenda.

A couple of those items related to business of the County Engineer, Darren Lebrun. One was a resolution establishing weight limits on Pond Run Road bridge in Nile Township, which Commissioners adopted.

While the other item discussed the matter of approving the memorandum of understanding regarding a joint purchasing program between the Scioto County Board of Commissioners, the Scioto County Engineer and the Board of Trustees from the following townships: Bloom, Brush Creek, Clay, Green, Madison, Morgan, Rarden, Union, and Vernon.

“Our County Engineer has done a great job in this program of his. This probably constitutes to the bulk of the remainder of the townships, that will be participating in that program and I look forward to seeing what the savings will be with the end of the year as a result of them working together. I think they’ve done a good job,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis.

The Commissioners then approved the memorandum.

“What Darren is trying to do now is use a group effort to minimize the costs of some of the materials for the projects. He has the potential to save thousands of dollars,” Chairman Mike Crabtree said.

Other items on the agenda included approving minutes of January 8, 2017 inventories, a zoning resolutions and amendments notification, and appropriation requests. The Commissioners also approved payment of then and now certificates, moral obligations, and various funds docket.

The next Scioto County Commissioners meeting is Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

