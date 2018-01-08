Building Trades job fair to be held

While some people choose to pursue a college degree after high school, for others their passions lie elsewhere. A job fair for that group of individuals interested in pursuing careers in skilled trades issponsored by the Tri-State Building and Construction Trades Council, the 14th Street Community Center and the Scioto County Career and Technical Center and will be held on January 23rd at the old 17th Street Armory (2313 17th Street in Portsmouth).

The job fair entitled “Learn How to Build Careers through the Building Trades” will go on from 4 p.m-8 p.m. with representatives from over a dozen building trades, the Scioto County Career Technical Center and the Scioto County Community Action Organization will be present to answer your questions and to help you explore possible career options. The fair will include videos, exhibits, some hands-on demonstrations, information packets, registration forms and light refreshments.

John Valentine of the 14th Street Community Center wants to stress the importance of getting young people interested in a building trade.

“We want to establish goals for young people who aren’t college oriented, and get them excited about a building trade. We want to get them in touch with the right building trades people, inform them on when the best time would be to attend a vocational school, and inform them on what Community Action can do to help support this goal,” said Valentine.

“The idea for the job fair came from a basketball coach, someone who doesn’t have a college degree and is in the building trades, who wanted to help his players set goals for their futures.

“I think there are lots of kids and young people who could really get into a building trade, maybe they had an uncle or grandfather that wasn’t a college graduate, but worked in one of the trades. We’re trying to get kids acquainted with the building trades earlier, said Valentine.

According to Valentine, the Job Fair will have many hands on deck to get interested individuals pointed in the right direction for their futures.

“There are sixteen skilled trades associated with the Tri-State Building and Construction Trades Council and we will have representatives from at least twelve different trades. There will also be individuals from the Scioto County Career Technical Center, who often work closely with the building trades. Scioto County Community Action Organization will be present as well to inform people on what they can do to help give support financially. It’s really a one-stop shop for getting started in a building trade,” Valentine said.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932