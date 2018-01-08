Franklin Furnace man involved in crash on US 23, Waverly

Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three vehicle injury crash that occurred on US 23 near Waverly, Pike County Ohio at 1056 A.M.

A 2013 Honda driven by Breana Cobern, 24 of Catlettsburg Kentucky, was traveling northbound on US 23. Miss Cobern’s vehicle traveled through the median and was struck by a 2007 Hyundai driven by Roberta Daniel, 50 of Waverly Ohio who was traveling southbound on US 23. Miss Cobern’s vehicle was then struck by a southbound 2017 International semi-truck driven by Christopher Kimber, 61 of Franklin Furnace Ohio.

Miss Cobern received non-life threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Adena Pike Hospital. Mrs. Daniel receive non-life threatening injuries and was also transported by EMS to Adena Pike Hospital. Mr. Kimber did not receive any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The roadway was closed for approximately two hours.