Porter Township announcement

The financial report of Porter Township for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 is now complete. The report is available for public inspection 8:30-4 p.m. Mon-Fri at the Fiscal Officer’s Office, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

Shawnee State University to host Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Book Drive, January 8 to 14

SSU will be accepting new and gently used books for all ages and to be donated to various organizations in the Portsmouth Community such as the Children’s Learning Center and the “Trojans Give Back” project at Portsmouth Elementary School. The goal is to provide students with access to more books and encourage literacy throughout the community. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations on and off campus: Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center: 835 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio or Bear Necessities Food and Supplies Pantry, Clark Memorial Library, Morris University Center and the Student Success Center all located at the university. SSU will be hosting an open donation on MLK Day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the Morris University Center. For more information about the book drive or the MLK Day of Service, please contact Courtney Sisk, AmeriCorps VISTA Representative at SSU, at csisk@shawnee.edu or Justin McMillan, Coordinator of Multicultural Affairs & Student Life, at jmcmillan@shawnee.edu.

Porter Township Trustees meeting, Monday, January 8 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Porter Twp. Trustees Office, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Rd. Columbia Gas of Ohio representatives will be on hand to answer question on the start of a gas line replacement project in portions of Wheelersburg. Work will begin in January, affecting about 100 customers. Residents can contact Dave Rau, communications manager for Columbia Gas of Ohio, with questions or concerns at 614-460-6808 or drau@nisource.com. Visit www.columbiagasohio.com/replacement for more information on the construction process.

Portsmouth Rotary meeting, January 8 at 11:45 a.m.

The meeting will be held at Shawnee State University in the Sodexo Ballroom.

Cancellation of Civil Service meeting, January 8

The meeting scheduled for January 8, 2018 has been cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for February 12, 2018 at 1:30 P.M. at the Portsmouth City Health Department Conference Room.

Portsmouth City Council meeting, January 8 at 6 p.m.

The council meeting will be held at the old Portsmouth High School gymnasium.

Scioto County Children Services Board Meeting, Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting will be held at the Children Services agency, Board Room, 3940 Gallia Street, New Boston. Items on the agenda are determination of quorum, public comments: limited to 5 minutes per presenter, minutes of December 14, 2017 board meeting, financial report, monthly expenditures, executive director’s report, December statistics, year-end statistical review, hiring a CW II, old business, rescheduling meeting with Commissioners, Chairperson’s report, Executive Session: Per Ohio Revised Code 121.22 to discuss matters required to be kept confidential and the employment and compensation of a public employee.

Scioto County Republican Party Central Committee, January 9 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the New Boston Community Center. All Central Committee persons need to attend.

Northwest Regional Water District organizational meeting, January 9 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Thomas E. And Lois E. Slye Annex located at 123 Smith Street, McDermott.

Portsmouth Murals Reds Banquet, Wednesday, January 10, 6:00 p.m.

Banquet to be held at the Friends Center. Tickets are available in advance at Scioto County Welcome Center or at the door of the event. This will include a special tribute to Gene Bennett. The evening’s Keynote Speaker is Tom Browning.

Laugh and learn play dates, starts Thursday, January 11, 11 am

Laugh & Learn Play Dates series will be held 11:00AM-12:00PM on the 2nd Thursday of every month of 2018, starting January 11, 2018 at the Greenup County Extension Office. The series is FREE to all children, birth to five years of age. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Most lessons will include a snack, book, music activity, fine motor and large motor activities, and free play. Parents will be given free information to encourage healthy lifestyles and to insure kindergarten readiness in their child. Registration is required, and space is limited. So please call the Extension Office at (606) 836-0201 to register.

Southern Ohio Port Authority(SOPA) Board meeting, January 11, Noon

The meeting is to be held in the new location at Scioto County Economic Development Director’s Office in the Scioto County Courthouse on the Fourth floor. Items on the agenda are meeting Minutes, Treasurer’s report both from the December 14, 2017 meeting, Chairman’s report, Scioto County Economic Development Director report, old business, audit update, new business, public comments, executive session (if needed)

The Cultural Affairs Panel, to be held January 11, 5:00 p.m.

At the Portsmouth Municipal Building in the Engineering Office conference area to discuss the Hotel/Motel Tax application. Items on the agenda are distribution of application for review, distribution of news release for review, date to review the applications March 8, 2018, other business.

Planning for family financial transitions series, starts January 11, 5:30 pm

Every family can benefit from being prepared and this 5-week series Planning for Family Financial Transitions sessions can help. This series will cover a variety of topics from the basics of estate planning to funeral expenses. The series begins on Thursday, January 11 at 5:30pm at the Greenup County Extension Office. Space is limited so please call the Extension Office at (606) 836-0201 to register.

Monthly Cooking class, starts January 18, 2018 11:30 am

“Cooking through the Calendar” series being offered at the Greenup County Extension Office. Come learn and sample a new recipe every month! Hands on cooking and nutrition classes with healthy, tasty recipes that won’t break the bank are being offered monthly at the Greenup County Extension Office. All classes are FREE! Anyone who attends 10 out of 12 classes will be registered for a grand prize drawing of a FREE set of cookware! The first class is Thursday, January 18, 2018, beginning at 11:30am-12:30pm. Space is limited so please, contact the Greenup County Extension Office at (606) 836-0201 by January 15 to register.