Legislation on the termination is set for Monday’s Council agenda

Monday evening’s meeting of the Portsmouth City Council will once again take place at the old Portsmouth High School Campus gymnasium located at 1225 Gallia Street Portsmouth at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. After a large number of citizens attended the December 28th City Council Meeting and voiced their opinions on the decision of Council to terminate City Manager Derek Allen, Council has predicted that yet another large crowd will be present for Monday’s meeting as well.

Several pieces of legislation will be read by council for the first time including: item c. An Ordinance authorizing approval of the preliminary legislation submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) proposing to utilize a TAP Grant for the construction of approximately 1.25 mile of paved shared use path along Front Street in central Portsmouth and the Shawnee State University campus, Item d. An Ordinance Amending Section 505.04 – Abandoning Animals of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio and item f. An Ordinance authorizing the removal of City Manager Derek Allen from terminated status and that he be placed back as City Manager on paid administrative leave backdated to December 18, 2017 for compensation.

Item f. , as discussed at the last Council Meeting of 2017 on December 28th, will change the status of currently terminated City Manager Derek Allen, if approved by council, therefore allowing Mr. Allen to request a public hearing.

Other items on the agenda include a first reading of legislation for Item b. An Ordinance authorizing the Acting City Manager to enter into a lease agreement for the Sunrise cell tower property, item e. An Ordinance authorizing the Acting City Manager to execute an agreement with Main Street Portsmouth that would include supplementing an additional $5,000 to the annual contribution of $50,000 previously made by the City in years 2015, 2016 and 2017, item g. An Ordinance to amend the Salary Ordinance as amended by Ordinance No. 74 of 2017 to reflect three percent (3%) wage increases for non-union employees, FOP Lodge 33, FOP/Ohio Labor Council Dispatchers Unit, AFSCME 1039C, AFSCME 1039 and Local512 International Association of Firefighters to be effective January 1, 2018, and to repeal Ordinance No. 74 of 2017. Pursuant to Council Rule 5, this legislation is requested to be passed as an emergency in accordance with Section 10 of the Charter for the City of Portsmouth in order to facilitate administration, daily operation and avoid practical and legal entanglements, and item h. A Resolution requesting the advance payment of all taxes now standing to the account of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, from the Treasurer of Scioto County, Ohio, and any and all other monies due the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, included in the certificate of estimated resources as issued and approved by County Budget Commission, and to be credited to the respective funds by the warrants received from the Auditor of Scioto County, Ohio.

A third reading of item a. An Ordinance to make appropriation for the current expenses and other expenditures of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio beginning January 1, 2018 and ending December 31,2018, as provided for in Section 49 of the Charter of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, is also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

Monday evening’s meeting will once again provide an opportunity for those present in council chambers to give statements or remarks on items both on and not on the agenda. As noted on the agenda, all citizens who wish to express themselves in Council Meeting shall do so with dignity, shall avoid personal references and shall adhere to the question on hand. Additionally, those wishing to speak must limit themselves to 5 minutes and clearly state their name and address for the record.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

