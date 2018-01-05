County Engineer announces road work schedule

CLEARING RIGHT OF WAY

Nauvoo – Pond Creek Road (CR181) in Union and Washington Townships will be closed on Monday, January 8th and Tuesday, January 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The location of the work is between Carey’s Run – Pond Creek Road and Washington Boulevard. County Engineer’s crew will be clearing the right-of-way. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Pollock Road (CR47) in Rush and Union Townships will be closed on Wednesday, January 10th through Friday, January 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The location of the work is between Henley – Deemer Road and Colley Road. County Engineer’s crew will be clearing the right of way. Local traffic only will be maintained.

LANE RESTRICTIONS

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township will have lane restrictions beginning Monday, January 8th through Saturday, March 31st. A single lane flagging operation will be utilized. The location of the restriction is between State Route 140 and Egbert Road. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be installing overhang brackets, deck ends, parapet walls and lighting.

FLAGGING OPERATIONS

Swauger Valley Road CR31) in Harrison Township will have lane restrictions Monday, January 8th through Thursday, January 11th. The location of the closure is between South Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operation will allow for excavation and installation of the Beacon access road drive culvert. The work is being done by Portsmouth Joint Venture.

MOWING

Turkey Foot Road in Vernon Township.

Sugar Camp Road in Porter Township.

Sheldon – Cartro Road in Green and Vernon Townships.

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY IMPACTS FUTURE ACTIVITY

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township has a scheduled road closure beginning Monday, January 29th through Thursday, February 8th. Portsmouth Joint Venture plans on setting beams for the overhead bridge. The location of the closure is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) and Hickman Road (TR227)

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.