Commissioners hold first meeting of the year

Thursday’s agenda from the Scioto County Commissioners meeting included several items pertaining to the office of the County Engineer.

After approving Minutes of the December 14, 2017 meeting, the commissioners made a motion to adopt a resolution authorizing the County Engineer to enter into an agreement with Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for grant funding for installation of guardrails on various county roads in Green and Vernon Townships.

The commissioners made an additional motion to adopt a second resolution authorizing the County Engineer to employ labor and proceed in the maintenance and repair of roads, bridges and culverts in Scioto County.

Other items addressed at Thursday’s meeting included the acceptance of the Portsmouth Municipal Court/EMHA invoice from November 2017 where 74 defendants were on the program for 1,117 days for a total due of $16, 196.50. Of that amount, $380 was paid by the defendants, leaving a balance of $15, 816.50 to be paid by the county to the Portsmouth Municipal Court.

A separate motion was made by commissioners to accept a petition to vacate upper Rainbow Avenue and authorize clerk to advertise public viewing and hearing notice. The petition was presented due to public property preventing a citizen from placing a gate at the entrance of their private property in Porter Township.

“We have the petition, and it seems like we have all the required signatures from adjacent property owners, as well as the report from the County Engineer. It’s very nice to get that report when we get the petition, we depend on our County Engineer to really weigh in heavy on that. It really makes our jobs easier to make a sound judgment,” Chair of the Commissioners, Bryan Davis said.

