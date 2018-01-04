Flu season hits Scioto County

It’s that time of year where you find yourself dodging sniffles and coughs everywhere you go as flu season once again rears its ugly head. According to the County Health Department, even more cases of the flu are being reported than at this time last year.

As always, it’s important to take the proper precautions to keep yourself, and your family healthy and prevent the further spreading of the Influenza virus.

According to both the Portsmouth City Health Department, and the Scioto County Health Department, getting your annual flu vaccine should be your number one priority for flu prevention.

“It’s still never too late to get your flu vaccine,” Director of Nursing at the Portsmouth City Health Department, Christine Thomas said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is recommended that everyone 6 months old and older should get a flu vaccine, with the vaccine being especially important for people who are at higher risk of problems from the flu. Those at high risk for complications of the flu include young children, adults ages 50 and older, adults and children with long-term health problems, those with impaired immune systems, and women pregnant during the flu season.

Additional precautions can be taken day-to-day and can be as simple as remembering to wash your hands, or taking a sick day if you are feeling ill.

“Hand washing is very important. If you seem to be exhibiting flu symptoms stay home, don’t be out and about. Drink plenty of fluids and make sure to get plenty of rest,” Thomas said.

Unsurprisingly, places like your work and school are breeding grounds for the influenza virus. Using hand-sanitizer when traditional hand washing is unavailable, as well as simply remembering to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze can prevent someone else from catching this nasty virus.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

