Public Assistance Needed to Identify Individual in Theft


On December 19, 2017 the Kentucky State Police Post 14 in Ashland received a report involving the theft of a credit card. During the course of the investigation it was determined the credit card had been at used to make several purchases at Cannonsburg Walmart, Taco Bell, Tom’s Discount Tobacco and a Marathon Service Station.

The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual responsible for the illegal purchases. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Trooper Forest Newsome at 1-800-222-5555.

