ANNIVERSARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Harold and Mary (Jordan) Barker will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary on January 4, 2018.

Mary attended South Webster High School. Harold served in the United States Navy and then graduated from South Webster High School and from Interstate Business College.

Harold worked as a bookkeeper for 44 years for auto dealerships and Mechanical Construction, Inc., the company from which he ultimately retired.

Harold and Mary are the proud parents of four children: Phil (Donna) Barker of Erlanger, KY; Joy Barker, also of Erlanger; Tim (Cindy) Barker of Powell, OH; and David (Krista) Barker of Loveland, OH. They have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

They are members of Grace United Methodist Church in South Webster. They reside in the Hill View Retirement Community in Portsmouth.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_BARKER1.jpg