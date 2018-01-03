Get out of the cold with warming station open this week

While the winter chill might be an inconvenience for you on your way to work in the morning, or when taking the dog out for his nightly walk, for some individuals residing in Scioto County the cold temperatures can be extremely deadly. For those who are without a home or warm shelter to escape from the frigid temperatures, just surviving during the winter months can be a struggle.

Luckily, warming shelters serving the sole purpose of providing a warm place to stay have been popping up to assist those in need in our area.

The Salvation Army in Portsmouth has been opening its doors nightly to anyone seeking shelter.

“We open our doors at 8:00 in the evening for any individuals that do not have a warm place to stay,” Captain Dan Simco said. “We have several cots we make available for people to sleep on in our gymnasium. The warming station is open from 8 in the evening to 7 or 7:30 in the morning.”

Captain Dan Simco said The Salvation Army also supplies drinks and a light meal for those who chose to seek shelter in their warming station.

“We’ve been doing this since Saturday evening. It’s open to anyone needing shelter from the elements, especially some of our homeless population that needs a warm place to sleep at night” Simco said.

The warming station opens in the situation where a cold weather advisory issued, when temperatures outside are too cold and unsafe for people to be out in.

With the nightly temperatures being below freezing, down into the single digits for most of this week, the warming station will be open until temperatures return to the 20 or 30 degree range according to Captain Simco.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

