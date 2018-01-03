South Webster man shot New Year’s Eve

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his office received a 911 call on Sunday December 31, 2017 from 579 Sugar camp Jackson Fork road South Webster Ohio stating that they needed an ambulance that someone had been shot.

Captain John Murphy stated that deputies responded along with emergency medical services to this location. Upon arrival deputies found Robert Betz age 36 of South Webster with a gunshot wound to his abdomen area. The victim was transported by air to Cabell County Hospital in Huntington West Virginia where he is listed in stable condition.

Seth A Demand age 18 of 579 Sugar Camp Jackson Fork South Webster was identified as the shooter and was brought in for questioning by detectives. This is still an ongoing investigation that could result in charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand jury on a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Denver Triggs @ 740-351-1093 all calls will remain confidential.