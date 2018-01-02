Baby girl of New Year born at SOMC

Every year, there is anticipation for the first baby born at Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) on New Year’s Day. The cold bitter temperatures on the first day of 2018 did not dampen spirits for the Ridout and Comptom families of the arrival of their first child.

This year, it was afternoon however, before that baby girl was born.

The first baby of 2018 was born at 3:17 pm on New Year’s Day. The baby girl, Zoewie Nakole Ridout, was born to parents, Dalton Ridout from West Portsmouth and Andrea Compton from Franklin Furnace.

Baby Zoewie came into the world weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 ounces. The mother was in labor for approximately 9 hours before baby Zoewie was welcomed into the world.

Congratulations to the parents and their families on the first baby of the New Year!

