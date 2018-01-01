Council tied on Vice President seat

Last night the Portsmouth City Council held their first meeting of the new year. The council members met briefly in council chambers to administer oaths of office for the 1st, 3rd and 5th ward council members who were elected, or re-elected. Sean Dunne, the only newly elected member of council, took his oath of office, officially replacing Kevin W. Johnson in representing the 1st Ward. Elections of Mayor, Vice President, and City Clerk were also held during the meeting. Jim Kalb of the 4th Ward was re-elected as Mayor, and both Gene Meadows of the 5th Ward and Kevin E. Johnson of the 3rd Ward were nominated for the position of Vice President. After council voted, the vote was tied at 3-3 with Kalb, Aeh, and Johnson in favor of Johnson, while Meadows, Lowe, and Dunne were in favor of Meadows. After consulting the charter, Solicitor Haas determined that in the case of a tie the council has five days to collectively choose a Vice President of Council, or the Solicitor will have to choose from a random drawing of names of council members, excluding Kalb, to fill the position.

Before adjourning members addressed citizens, and Dunne chose to use this time to thank his predecessor Kevin W. Johnson.

“I want to thank Kevin W. Johnson for his eight years of service,” Dunne said.

Kevin E. Johnson thanked citizens that attended the meeting, along with Kalb, Aeh, Meadows, and Lowe.

If an agreement cannot be made between council members on who will fill the position of Vice President, one will be chosen at the January 8th meeting by Solicior Haas.

Dunne takes oath led by Haas http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_install-sean-dunne-1.jpg Dunne takes oath led by Haas

Johnson and Meadows tied, Dunne takes seat

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932