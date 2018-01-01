Portsmouth City Council Organizational Meeting scheduled this evening, Monday, January 1, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Portsmouth City Council will hold an organizational meeting tonight (Monday, January 1, 2018) at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is to be held in Council Chambers, 728 2nd Street. Portsmouth, Ohio.

Items on the agenda are:

Silent prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Selection of a temporary Chairperson, selection of an acting City Clerk, administering Oaths of Office by City Solicitor John Haas (1st Ward, 3rd Ward & 5th Ward), acceptance of letter from the City Audit (Trent Williams) or regarding Performance Bonds.

Election of President of Council with the Title of Mayor, election of Vice President of Council, appointment of City Clerk.

Administering Oaths of Office by the Solicitor (Mayor, Vice President & City Clerk)

Motion to adopt rules of City Council and setting the time and dates of regular Council meetings.

Remarks to City Council by citizens present in Council Chambers and remarks to citizens from Council members.

Staff report

Source: Diana Ratliff, Acting City Clerk, 740-354-4706 www.portsmouthoh.org

