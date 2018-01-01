Fire engulfed warehouse at Graf Brothers Flooring in South Shore, Kentucky on Saturday, December 30, 2017

Sunday afternoon the Graf family posted on their company’s Facebook page about the fire at their South Shore, KY location.

“Graf Brothers Flooring unfortunately encountered a warehouse fire last evening, December 30th, 2017, that completely engulfed our 75000 sq ft shipping and lumber warehouse,” according to the post.

Temperatures were below freezing, while numerous people along with first responders, were on the scene overnight. The family sends their gratitude.

“We are very appreciative of the countless firefighters, volunteers, neighbors, friends, and family who worked tirelessly through the early morning hours. We were able to contain the fire and save the overwhelming majority of the South Shore plant. Everyone is safe and there were no injuries,” they assured.

The Graf family spoke reassurance to the community, “Graf Brothers Flooring and Lumber will remain steadfast to our goals and will continue to do business as usual. We will rebuild and continue to be the World’s Largest Manufacturer of Rift & Quartered products! Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers during these trying times.”

First responders worked in cold temperatures to extinguish the fire. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_graf-fire-with-rescue.jpeg First responders worked in cold temperatures to extinguish the fire. Graf Brothers Flooring fire view from SR 23 in KY on Saturday evening. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_graf-fire.jpg Graf Brothers Flooring fire view from SR 23 in KY on Saturday evening. Ariel view of the Graf Brothers Flooring location in South Shore before the fire engulfed a warehouse. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_Graf-airial-view-before-pic.jpeg Ariel view of the Graf Brothers Flooring location in South Shore before the fire engulfed a warehouse. Courtesy of www.grafbro.com

Staff report

Information courtesy of Graf Flooring social media page and www.grafbro.com

