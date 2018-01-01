PALS gives gifts to Care Closet

The Portsmouth Area Ladies, Inc. (PALS) is forever looking for ways to help those in need in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. This group has once again stepped up and helped those who are not able to meet the needs of themselves and sometimes their small children at this point in their lives.

PALS members donated baby items to the Stepping Stone Outpatient Care Closet. The Care Closet program is a great way for moms in services to earn “money or bucks” to purchase items within the care closet. They earn the money through attending groups, self helps groups, helping others, meeting goals, etc.

On their website (www.counselingcenter.org), the Stepping Stones Program, Maternal Addiction Outpatient Services and Continuing Care are treatment programs for women with a primary focus on recovery from alcohol and other drug addictions. The Stepping Stones program includes Supportive Recovery Housing and is designed to encourage pregnant women and mothers with children (ages 12 and under) to bring their children with them to treatment.

PALS is a non-profit organization, and its membership is made up of some very fine ladies who want to give and share in any way possible. These ladies are led by PALS president, Mary Arnzen.

“We do this every Christmas,” Arnzen said. “This is just one of many great things that the PALS group does in lending a helping hand within our community.”

In the PALS mission statement, it mentions addressing the needs of the community children that are not being met by other organizations.

Melissa Whitt TCC Community Relations and Development Specialist stated, “We greatly appreciate the Portsmouth Area Ladies and the wonderful work they do for our community. Each year they graciously give to our Stepping Stones Outpatient Program and the Care Closet, providing many baby essentials to new mothers in treatment.”

Pals next fund raiser will be their purse bingo coming up on March the 18th. This is a great day of fun, 15 games of Bingo will be played and a designer purse will be awarded for each game. Tickets can are available now for purchase from the Scioto County Welcome Center, Morgan Brothers Jewelry or any PALS member.

Pictured left to right: Sherry Holbrook, Outreach Specialist at Stepping Stones Outpatient Program, PALS Member, Betty Kennedy, PALS Member Julia Wisniewski and Beth A. Mundhenk, TCC, Chief Public Relations Officer http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/01/web1_image3.jpeg Pictured left to right: Sherry Holbrook, Outreach Specialist at Stepping Stones Outpatient Program, PALS Member, Betty Kennedy, PALS Member Julia Wisniewski and Beth A. Mundhenk, TCC, Chief Public Relations Officer

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928