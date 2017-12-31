Ohio minimum wage increases

The saying, “every dollar counts,” will be tested again, as Ohioans once again see a raise in minimum wage next year.

Ohio’s minimum wage is going to raise beginning on January 1, 2018. It is going from $8.15 an hour, to $8.30 an hour for non-tipped workers. For those tipped workers, it is $4.15 an hour (this amount plus their tips must equal or exceed $8.15 hourly).

In 2006, voters approved an amendment to the Ohio Constitution ties minimum wage to inflation,. Each year, the wage is to increase with a rate of inflation. Businesses have stated that if they pay less than $15 an hour, they have retention issues. Employees seem to feel that it does not matter, if you switch jobs or not when getting paid so little.

The federal government established a minimum wage in a 1938 law called the Fair Labor Standards Act, which also marked the first time that employers were legally required to pay workers overtime for certain jobs. At the time the law passed, the country’s first minimum wage was $0.25 per hour.

Minimum wage increases are expected to have a “ripple effect” in Ohio, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer, as businesses increase wages for entry level employees, they typically also raise the wages of those in the upper tiers, such as supervisors and managers.

Most people may not know that the state’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour for 14 and 15-year-old employees. And that is the same rate for smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $305,000 or less per year, after Jan. 1, 2018. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change.

Employers are required by the US Department of Labor and also by the State of Ohio Government, to have posted in their businesses the Ohio Labor Law Posters to be in what is called compliance. These posters, just like any type poster can be ordered on line.

Although the raise will help poor working Ohioans, but $8.30 per hour still leaves a full-time worker about $3,000 short of the poverty line for a family of three and this is why there is a push from many workers to pass a state-level $15 per hour minimum wage.

Senator Sherrod Brown is in favor of this push for $15 an hour, and he has 77 pages aimed at showing why, according to an article in the Dayton Daily News in March 3, 2017. Senator Rob Portman has said he supports the raising of minimum wage, but has said in the past, that raising it too high or fast could kill jobs.

Whether it’s five cents, as in 2017 or the fifteen cents for 2018, minimum wage workers will use what they can make to help them in their quest for making a decent living.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_dollar.jpg

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928