Safety reminders for your New Year’s Eve

With 2017 coming to an end, celebrations to bring in the brand new year will be in abundance this weekend. While entering 2018, be sure to follow these few safety tips and reminders to stay safe and prevent accidents this New Year’s Eve.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind motorists the importance of being cautious of impaired drivers on roadways, and to make the proper arrangements ahead of time if you plan to consume alcohol, so you will not be of those impaired drivers.

“Obviously don’t drink and drive. A lot of the time people don’t realize their level of impairment. I always tell people, if possible, to stay home and stay off the streets. It’s certainly a night where driving is impacted by impaired drivers, generally there are many more impaired drivers on the road on New Year’s Eve than normally,” Chief Deputy, Todd Miller, said.

The Chief Deputy also stated the importance of abiding firearm laws during any celebrations.

“Discharge of a firearm in a residential area is against the law, shooting over a high way is against the law. We generally respond to several of those types of calls throughout the evening, firearms and fireworks and so on. Having a weapon while intoxicated is a criminal offense, even if you are on your own property, in your yard. If you are operating a weapon while intoxicated it is a criminal offense,” Miller said.

Chief Robert Ware of The Portsmouth Police Department also stressed the importance of not operating firearms this New Year’s Eve.

“We would like for people not to shoot off guns,” Ware said.

The Portsmouth Police Department wanted to reiterate the importance of having a designated driver, or making arrangements to make it home safely.

“Get a designated driver and drink responsibly, as always. A factor that people need to consider this year is the cold temperatures. Alcohol thins the blood, and exposure to the cold can result in hypothermia much quicker. Make sure you have a plan to get home safely and make sure you aren’t out in the elements for extended periods of time. Enjoy and celebrate, but do so safely and responsibly.”

If you plan to consume alcohol while celebrating the New Year, make the appropriate arrangements to have a designated driver, utilize a taxi service, or rely on other forms of public transportation rather than driving under the influence this holiday.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

