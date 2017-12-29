How to succeed with your New Year’s resolution

While it’s difficult to gauge just how many people make New Year’s resolutions each year, various factors suggest millions of people resolve to improve their lives each January. Television segments devoted to healthy resolutions and discounted memberships are just two of many indicators suggesting resolutions are popular and potentially big business.

As popular as making resolutions may be, reports indicate that they’re more popular to make than commit to. For example, a 2015 report from U.S. News & World Report indicated that 80 percent of resolutions fail. So how can men and women become part of the minority who see their resolutions through to fruition? The following strategies may help.

• Plan on being patient. Men and women who expect immediate results may be in for some disappointment, and that can compromise their future efforts. Recognize that resolutions rarely produce overnight results, and that commitments to losing weight and saving more money take time. If necessary, set small goals that can serve as markers on your way to achieving the larger goal.

• Be as specific as possible. In addition to being patient, being specific when deciding on a resolution can increase the likelihood that the successful pursuit of that resolution will have as positive an impact on your life as possible. For example, a nonspecific resolution to lose weight may be successful if you only shed a single pound. But men and women who resolve to lose weight typically want to lose more than one pound. By resolving to lose a predetermined and specific number of pounds, you might be more likely to commit to your goal, and more encouraged the closer you get to achieving that goal.

• Don’t be shy. Sharing your resolution with others is a great way to generate support for your pursuit. And that support can motivate you if you hit a rough patch and keep you on track as you progress toward your goal. By sharing your resolution with others, you’re also indirectly inviting others who might have set similar goals in the past to offer incite and/or advice, which can prove invaluable.

• Expect setbacks. Just like it’s important to be patient, it’s equally important to recognize there will be setbacks. Men and women who resolve to save more money and have set specific monthly savings goals should not allow one monthly shortfall to derail all of their efforts. An unforeseen expense such as an automotive or home repair might compromise your ability to meet your monthly savings goal. Such setbacks are inevitable regardless of your resolution, so don’t be discouraged when they happen. Just commit to getting back on track in time to meet your next goal.

Successful New Year’s resolutions might be hard to come by. But there are ways to stay the course and see resolutions through to realization.

