Polar Plunge dives in

While most people are staying inside and dreading the cold chill of winter air, a select group of brave thrill-seekers are gearing up for another year of facing the icy cold water of the Ohio River for this year’s annual Polar Plunge. On January 1st, between 40-100 philanthropists and adrenaline junkies alike will make their way down to the river and “plunge” themselves in the water to prove themselves, or to raise money for worthy causes.

The Polar Plunge began January 1st, 2001 after Sam Simon, founding father, initially began jumping into the river with a few friends. The Plunge grew in popularity rapidly and is now an event that draws people from all across the area together to support a good cause.

“We do this for any worthwhile cause,” said Simon. “We do it for organ donor awareness, and we also give back to Scioto County veterans.”

Simon said donations will be collected during the day of the event to go towards Organ Doner Awareness and American Legion Post 23. The Polar Plunge is held in honor of Jim Saddler, whose memorial fund benefits local veterans, and organ donor transplant awareness in memory of Joey Carver, who died of C-def.

“Someone will be walking around in the crowd collecting donations during the plunge,” Simon said.

Simon also encourages groups and individuals to utilize the plunge for their own selected causes. “I’m more than happy to have people use this platform to raise money for other notable causes.”

The event is open to the public for anyone wanting to join in the plunge. The jump will take place at high noon, New Year’s Day at Court Street landing dock. For those wanting to meet up earlier at the Block House at 1107 Lawson Street, a shuttle is available to the jump location.

At 11:55 the plungers will pose for their annual group photo, and at noon the cannon will fire and participants will jump into the river. It is advised that participants wear shoes, have a buddy to go with, and have a team ready with your towel after the jump.

Following the jump beans and ham will be served at The Block House.

As the forecast for Monday calls for a high of just 22 degrees the 2018 Polar Plunge is set to be a truly frigid jump indeed.

