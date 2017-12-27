PMC Donates Christmas Dinner to VRS Student

The Portsmouth Motorcycle Club donated a full Christmas dinner to one family of a Vern Riffe School student. The dinner included a turkey and all the trimmings, and was purchased through donations by the club membership, according to representative Tim “Mater” Clifford, who delivered the meal to the school. School officials decided which student’s family would receive the donation. Accepting the donation on the family’s behalf were VRS teacher Tom Koch and Principal Tammy Guthrie.

