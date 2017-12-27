Posted on by

Summary of reports for week of December 17-23 from Scioto County Sherriff’s Office in Ohio


Week of December 17 to 23

Staff report

Unruly Juvenile Offenses

 1
Assault

 3
Vandalism

 1
Criminal Damaging/Endangering

 3
Burglary

 8
Breaking and Entering

 3
Theft

 13
Theft deception

 1
Misuse of Credit Card

 1
Criminal Simulation

 1
Identity Fraud

 1
Disorderly Conduct

 1
Endangering Children

 1
Domestic Violence

 2
Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

 1
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

 1
Failure to register – Failure to provide change of address

 1

