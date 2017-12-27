|Unruly Juvenile Offenses
|1
|Assault
|3
|Vandalism
|1
|Criminal Damaging/Endangering
|3
|Burglary
|8
|Breaking and Entering
|3
|Theft
|13
|Theft deception
|1
|Misuse of Credit Card
|1
|Criminal Simulation
|1
|Identity Fraud
|1
|Disorderly Conduct
|1
|Endangering Children
|1
|Domestic Violence
|2
|Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement
|1
|Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
|1
|Failure to register – Failure to provide change of address
|1
Summary of reports for week of December 17-23 from Scioto County Sherriff’s Office in Ohio
Week of December 17 to 23
Staff report