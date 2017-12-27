County Engineer announces road work schedule

COUNTY CREW WORK CLEARING RIGHT OF WAY

Blue Run Road (CR29) in Jefferson and Madison Townships will be closed on Thursday, December 28th and Friday, December 29th from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. The location of the work is between Morris Lane – Blue Run Road and Piketon Road. County Engineer’s crew will be doing the clearing. Local traffic only will be maintained.

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

Center Street (CR2) at the intersection with Gallia Pike (CR1) in Porter Township is tentatively scheduled to be closed Saturday, January 6th all day. Distel Construction is planning on switching traffic signal lines to the new pole that was recently set.

MOWING

Germany Hollow Road in Vernon Township.

Sugar Camp Road in Porter Townsip.

Lick Run – Lyra Road in Porter and Vernon Townships.

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY IMPACTS FUTURE ACTIVITY

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township will be closed beginning Monday, January 1st through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township has a potential road closure beginning Wednesday, January 31st through Thursday, February 8th. Portsmouth Joint Venture plans on setting beams for the overhead bridge. The location of the closure is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) and Hickman Road (TR227).

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.