Monroe Resigns from SCDD; Purcell Hired as New Superintendent

Scioto County Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Julie Monroe notified the Board at its Thursday, Dec. 21, meeting that she intends to step down in January. At the same meeting, the board hired Director of Fiscal/Human Resources Matt Purcell to succeed her as superintendent.

“The Board accepted the resignation of Julie Monroe with regret, and we wish Ms. Monroe nothing but success in her new position and thanked her for her 20 years of dedication to the program,” said Board President Rodney Barnett.

Monroe’s last day at SCDD will be Friday, Jan. 5, and Purcell’s contract as superintendent begins Saturday, Jan. 6.

Monroe has been part of a service-sharing agreement between SCDD and Lawrence County since August, working two days a week at Lawrence County and three days at Scioto County. She was offered the full-time superintendent position at Lawrence County Board of DD and accepted that offer.

“I have truly enjoyed serving the Scioto County Developmental Disabilities programs in all of my professional roles,” Monroe said. “I have witnessed a lot of positive growth in our programs throughout my years of employment, and consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with the individuals served, families, providers, and community stakeholders. The Board and staff members truly care about working to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities, and I have no doubt the agency will continue to move forward.”

Monroe has worked at SCDD for more than 20 years and was promoted to superintendent in August 2014. She has also served as an Individual Support Facilitator in the Adult Services program, a Service and Support Administrator, and Director of Community Service.

“The last four years during Julie’s tenure and with the Board’s leadership has been a time of tremendous positive growth of our programming,” Purcell said. “I’m looking forward to continuing and building on those successes with our staff, administrative team, and with the support of our Board.”

Purcell has worked in a variety of positions at SCDD over the last 17 years – the last 10 years as Director of Fiscal/Human Resources. The Board offered, and Purcell accepted, a two-year contract, and Barnett said Purcell’s salary will remain as-is for the first year but will be re-evaluated during his annual performance review.

“We felt as a Board we already had someone on staff who was very credentialed to assume the role of superintendent,” Barnett said. “With Mr. Purcell, we chose an individual with sound fiscal management, someone who is very caring and very dedicated to all aspects of the program and one we felt who was a go-to person in recent years.”

Barnett said the Board looked to Purcell’s sound fiscal management and dedication to all facets of the program when considering the hire.

The Board will host a reception at January’s meeting to honor Monroe for her years of dedication and service. The next meeting will be at 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18, at STAR, Inc., 2625 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

By Lori McNelly

Reach Lori McNelly SCDD Community Relations Coordinator (740) 354-3803 lmcnelly@sciotodd.org

