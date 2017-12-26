Toro Loco provides Christmas Eve meal

On December 24th, Toro Loco Mexican Restaurant of Portsmouth opened their doors to serve a special free lunch for the community on Christmas Eve. Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. the restaurant offered items from their lunch menu and kids menu free of charge to show their appreciation for the community.

“Me and my wife wanted to give back to all those who have supported Toro Loco all these years,” Owner Mario Fuentes said. “We decided to give away free lunches, and there were a lot of people that came out that had never been here before. Our customers really appreciated it. It was great.”

Toro Loco advertised the free Christmas Eve lunch on Facebook throughout the month of December and dozens of individuals took them up on that generous offer.

“We were open to everyone. I ran a promotion for one month on our Facebook page announcing the free lunch for anyone that wanted to come in.”

According to Fuentes, the restaurant gave away approximately $3,000 in food during the free lunch event.

“As soon as we opened there were already ten cars waiting outside, by 11:30 we were completely full. We stayed busy for the next three hours, there was a huge number of people that showed up.”

Fuentes says he plans on continuing the same generosity next year by doing another similar free lunch event.

Aside from the free lunch itself, Toro Loco also gave away gift certificates and free meals as part of a Christmas drawing. Anyone who dined in at the restaurant between December 1-December 24 and wore a Christmas shirt could enter their name in the drawing. The first three winners received gift certificates of $100, $50, and $25 and seven additional winners received a free meal.

“This is the first year I’ve done something like this, the reason I wanted to do this and the gift certificate promotion is to say thank you to our customers, and to do something nice for the community at Christmas,” said Fuentes.

“We want to thank the community for their support. We opened in 2003 and have been in business ever since. We hope everyone had a Merry Christmas, and want to wish everyone a Happy New Year.”

Toro Loco hosted the event as a Christmas gift to their supportive community. Many people showed up on December 24th to enjoy a free lunch. (Left to right) Gracious Toro Loco customer with owner Mario Fuentes.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

