Hollywood’s wish comes through

There are people who touch our lives even for just a short while and one young man, who is no longer with us, but touched so many people’s lives, while he was here and will forever be remembered as the boy who loved Batman.

Andrew “Hollywood” Peck touched the hearts of thousands of people with his story as he fought bravely against a rare disease at only 10 years old. Hollywood suffered from Leukodystrophy, a vanishing white matter disease, but didn’t let his illness stop him from becoming Mr. Christmas.

In honor of Hollywood, and his pursuit of a perfect Christmas wish, a clothing and toy drive was held this holiday season to give local children and their families their very own Merry Christmas.

And, on Thursday evening, December 21st Hollywood would have been so pleased to see what he has helped create. There were approximately 16 families who, thanks to his legacy, received gifts from Santa and clothing that was donated for them. The evening started out by the families enjoying pizza, snacks, and cupcakes together.

Following the families eating, Santa arrived and brought sounds of loud excitement and joy. Mike Bell, Sales Representative for the Daily Times, an a veteran, spent continuous hours making sure this all of this could take place, was arranging gifts to hand to Santa, so Santa could give out the gifts that had been brought for the children and families.

Anticipation could be seen and heard throughout the New Boston Community Center, as the children tried to patiently wail for Santa to call their names. Santa had brought his helper reindeer and when the children were called they sat on Santa’s lap and then had a picture with him and the reindeer. Some of the little girls giggled with delight as the boys too were so happy to be getting gifts from Santa Claus. The children along with other children in their family, received quite a few presents, so they were all wide eyed with the wonderment of what was inside those packages.

Annette Peck, who is Hollywood’s grandmother, was in charge of setting all of this up, along with family and friends who volunteeed their time to help wrap the many gifts given out this evening. Bell said that Cathy Bennett Jennings, who is a friend of the family, also helped tremendously. He also mentioned that they worked with different venues of people throughout the area, who would refer names of those in need.

Along with this celebration of gifts, Bell stated that they had already sent boxed of presents to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati sharing the joy of the holidays there.

Just like Santa Claus, who spreads gifts all over, Hollywood’s wish before he passed, has not only came true, but is probably exceeding what he had originally wanted to happen when he made that wish several years ago. He would surely have been proud that he is still spreading joy, two years later. What could be more special…

The families who attended the event, eating before the getting of Christmas presents. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_familieseating.jpg The families who attended the event, eating before the getting of Christmas presents. Photos by Kimberly Jenkins The Holsinger and Long family getting gifts from Santa. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_santa-family.jpg The Holsinger and Long family getting gifts from Santa. Photos by Kimberly Jenkins Santa and his reindeer, speaking with one of the girls receiving her gifts as Mike Bell looks on. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_bell-santa.jpg Santa and his reindeer, speaking with one of the girls receiving her gifts as Mike Bell looks on. Photos by Kimberly Jenkins

Andrew “Hollywood” Peck’s wish is carried on by so many caring people.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

