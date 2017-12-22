Conkel wins coloring contest

Coloring nowadays, is taken more seriously as many adults use coloring as a stress mechanism. However, Breanna Conkel, a twelve year old young lady from New Boston was just coloring like any other kid might and yet this time, it won her a prize.

The Daily Times holds an annual coloring contest at this time of the year and announced the winner for this year’s contest was Conkel. The contest was sponsored by Donnie Martin Heating & Cooling, Inc. of Lucasville. The coloring page published multiple times over the two week entry period in the Daily Times and the Community Common.

“Several children submitted wonderfully colored pages,” said Hope Comer, publisher of the newspapers. “We will keep the entries on display in our front office until the New Year.”

When Conkel was asked what her reaction was to winning, she said, “I was surprised that I won.” Her great-great grandmother was with her and she said that Breanna colors and does things like this quite often, just to entertain herself. Her grandmother said that Breanna also plays 7th grade girls’ basketball at New Boston.

Sometimes, children that are a little older, will use colored pencils for things like this. But, this time, Breanna said that she just used her little brother’s crayons from his school backpack. She said that she had not entered a contest like this before. Breanna said that she was very pleased that she had won. She had told her grandmother just today, that she knew she had not won, and low and behold, the Daily Times, called her and announced that she had won the contest.

The prize Breanna won, was a large stocking filled with all kinds of goodies and items. She said that it was nice and that she would enjoy going through everything in it, when she returned home.

It’s the littlest things that can make someone’s day and today for Breanna Conkel, this was that day and she wore a smile as she walked out of the Daily Times office.

