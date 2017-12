Thursday evening, the Portsmouth City Council approved a motion to postpone their scheduled meeting Thursday, Dec 28 at 6 p.m, after concerns were raised by City Solicitor John Haas that the meeting was being held illegally according to the Ohio Revised Code 121.22 C due to the buildings fire code preventing admittance to all citizens wishing to be present for the meeting. The venue of the meeting is to be announced at a later date.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932