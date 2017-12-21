Students learn by helping others

A school is a place where you learn, but sometimes what you learn there, does not come from a book, but comes from the experiences you have as a student. The Clay High School Student Council learned quite a bit this past week as they collected and prepared food bags for those families in need in the Clay area. As one talked to some of the members of council, it was apparent that this was one of those learning experiences.

Clay High School has thing program called the ‘Bags of Hope,’ where their Student Council has the different classes in the schools to bring in different foods and then they fill the bags for families in need in their area. This year, was a good one, as they were able to help 30 families.

Once the bags are ready, they call the families to come pick them up and they usually all come in, but they would have delivered them, if they had had to do that.

Lisa Phillips, who is the high school guidance secretary, plus is the student council advisor for the first time this year, said when speaking of the council who do this project, “They love it, we have a great group of kids. I was very pleased this year, I would tell them what to do and they would do it.” She also mentioned that some of the council members did not have study hall, so they can’t help as much, but they would have if they could have helped.

“All the year’s with this food program have been good, but this year was especially good, as we were able to help more families.” Not leave them out, but Sonora’s restaurant donated all the hams for the bags to help the Clay community

The Clay students and community brought in 1,200 (plus) items of food and $127.28. The staff and outside participants brought in an additional $700.00. The fifth grade was the winner for the elementary (bringing in 309 food items) and the twelfth grade was the winner for the high school (bringing in 125 items). The fifth grade also brought in the most money ($38.79). Both the 5th and 12th grades will be rewarded with a party after the break.

Sonora’s restaurant donated all the hams for the bags.

The Student Council was able to help 30 families. This exceeds the number they have done in the past, by five.

The Clay Student Council counted, sorted, organized, and helped load everything. The Clay Key Club (Mrs. Everman and Mrs. Armes) collected winter items, so each family’s box had gloves and hats added.

Some of the members of the Student Council came to the high school office to talk about ‘Bags of Hope’ and were donning their PJ’s for Polar Express day with the National Honor Society.

Keith Cottle, a senior, and he is not only a member of the student council, but President of the entire student body. He said of working with the Bags of Hope, “I was on the council my freshman and sophomore years, but I was not as involved as I have been this year, as usually the upper classmen who do the most. It’s so nice to see that bringing in food and how it can effect families in a positive way. It’s so nice to be able to help people at such a festive time because we really don’t know what situation other people are in, I can say for myself, I’m fortunate to have things that other people do not have.”

Hunnter Adams, also a senior said this was her first year she had done this said, “It was a very rewarding experiencing.”

Regan Osborn, a senior also “I think we raised a lot of awareness last year, I really learned that people are more willing to help than you think they are, you hear a lot about the bad, but there’s a lot of good here.”

Syndey Osborn, another senior, and a triplet sister of Regan, this is first year being on student council said, “I think my first time doing it, it was a good experience the more you get more people involved , the more people are willing to do it.”

Alicia Bobst, her third year as class representative and is also a senior, We collected everything and we got to see how much we had and we got to sort it out and some of us got to carry stuff to her car and she was like,’Whoa, this is a lot of stuff.’ And it is a lot to them. It was nice to see they are thankful, I was thankful for helping and glad to have the opportunity to help.”

Lori Scott, the high school secretary (18 years), has been involved with the Bags of Hope for she said about 10 years. She said too about the kids, ” They were a very good group of kids and they have went ‘above and beyond’ in getting the foods and separating them and keeping track of who was winning, trying to encourage the kids to bring more stuff in, they were an excellent group of kids to work with.” Both Russ Breech, principal of Clay High and Middle School, and Phillips said that Scott was really the one who started this program, however, being humble, she said that it was a joint effort.

Children of this generation sometimes, do not get as much credit as they deserve, because a lot of people feel they are not involved in what is happening around them. But this group of Clay students put their whole selves out there to help others that are not as fortunate as they may be, and they should be recognized and praised for a job so well done.

Members of Student Council who spoke of the program, in their PJ’s, Sydney Osborn, Alicia Bobst, Hunnter Adams, Regan Osborn, and Keith Cottle http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_PJCLAY.jpg Members of Student Council who spoke of the program, in their PJ’s, Sydney Osborn, Alicia Bobst, Hunnter Adams, Regan Osborn, and Keith Cottle Photo by Kimberly Jenkins Some of Clay student council helping fill the bags. (L-R) Alicia Bobst, Regan Osborn, Hunter Armstrong, Katie Hoover, Hunnter Adams, Jacob Wellman, Sydney Osborn, Bethany Flannery, Grant Cayton http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_kids-clay.jpg Some of Clay student council helping fill the bags. (L-R) Alicia Bobst, Regan Osborn, Hunter Armstrong, Katie Hoover, Hunnter Adams, Jacob Wellman, Sydney Osborn, Bethany Flannery, Grant Cayton Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

