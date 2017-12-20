New Boston hires two new officers

The Village of New Boston held its end of the year meeting for 2017, on Tuesday, December 19th. Mayor Junior Williams opened the meeting with roll call and then had the pledge and a silent prayer was held.

The meeting was then opened by a vote of the council.

Two new police cruizers are here and striped, the mayor said they are not quite ready to go as of yet, as they have to do some documentation and that they probably won’t be ready to roll until the new year. He stated that they had ordered 2017’s, but lucked out and received 2018’s.

The mayor thanked the ladies in his office, that had helped wrap the gifts for the kids for Thursday morning and he also mentioned Ms. Burnside the New Boston School Superintendent for sending some kids down to help wrap the gifts, as he said they had a room full.

Mayor Williams thanked the police department, fire department and council for a good year last year.

He then stated that he and Police Chief Goins, had a couple of candidates recommendation for the hire of John Howard first and said he had been through a couple of interviews and then was recommended by Chief Goins to be hired as a police officer and allowed the council to ask questions of Howard. The council then voted him in with a roll call.

The second candidate was Brittany Littlleton and was told to the council, she was working at her job now, and was unable to get off, therefore not able to attend the meeting. Williams said that she too, had went through the interviews and same process as Howard had. And, that she was recommended by Chief Goins to be hired as a police officer and asked council to vote through a roll call. She too, was approved.

The council then voted to accept the secretary and treasurer’s reports. Williams asked the committee members if they had anything. The council proceeded to vote on a few ordiances, then discussed the sewage work and phases.

Williams then allowed the council to speak on the past year and then they each made sure to thank the two council members that are leaving, Ralph Imes and Pat Vonald for their years of service and contributions. Mayor Williams gave each of them an accomdation plaque and read it to them and shook their hands.

The meeting was then adjourned and everyone attending was invited to enjoy cake afterward.

Ralph Imes and Vonald Patrick receiving plaques for their years of service from Junior Williams, Mayor http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_NBCouncil.jpg Ralph Imes and Vonald Patrick receiving plaques for their years of service from Junior Williams, Mayor

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

