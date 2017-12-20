J.E.E.P Club taking off in the area

The J.E.E.P (Just empty every pocket) club of Portsmouth met Saturday at the Scioto County Court house and drove to the Shawnee State Lodge for a special tour of the Christmas Decorations and trees, followed by dinner at the lodge.

Steve Hileman, founder of J.E.E.P (Just empty every pocket), was inspired to start the group after attending a Jeep invasion in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. “There were over 5,000 Jeeps in attendance at the invasion and I thought it would be nice to start a group like that in Southern Ohio, where people could meet, talk Jeep, and get ideas.”

The group was started in mid-September 2017.

“The group is for all Jeep lovers, and Jeep enthusiasts, anyone who loves owning a Jeep and spending money on their Jeep. It’s kind of like how people with Harleys all meet together and start groups together”

Although the group is new, Hileman has big plans for the future of J.E.E.P.

“Our goal is to start doing charity runs, Charity drives, and that sort of thing. We want to start meeting with the public and do public events, just show off what we do and what we’re about.”

The J.E.E.P club participated in the Portsmouth Christmas Parade as their first public event, although the turnout was relatively small, the group wowed parade goers with several Jeeps covered in lights. The Club is quickly gaining momentum in the community, with the Facebook group for the club having 140 members in only three short months.

Joining the club is simple, just search Just Empty Every Pocket on facebook and request to join the group. “There are no club membership fees or anything like that,” Hileman said. “All you have to do is own a Jeep and just jump right in there with us. It doesn’t matter what kind of Jeep you drive, wheter it’s a Cherokee, Liberty, or Wrangler.”

10 Jeeps and 20 owners attended Saturday's outing. The lodge made special accomodations for the group and set them up with a tour by Seather Anders.

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

