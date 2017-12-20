Portsmouth PD holds “Shop with a Cop”

On Tuesday, the Portsmouth Police Department and Sonora’s Mexican Grill teamed up to give a group of kids a very special Christmas. Two groups of kids met up at Sonoras where they were given a free dinner and then escorted to New Boston Walmart where each child was given $150 to spend on whatever they wanted for Christmas.

Fifty two kids in total, half of them shopping from 5-7 and the other half shopping from 7-9, each paired up with a member of the Portsmouth Police Department and got to raid the shelves of Walmart’s toy department.

“We did the shop with the Cop, supposedly there are around 50 kids that are going to go with the police officers and have a great time shopping, before they go shopping they’re coming here to eat and its just a privilege to have the ability to assist the police, raise up the money to help them go shopping for the kids that don’t have much,” said David Nees of Sonoras. “that’s our main goal is to make an impact on the community, but also join up with our Police Department as well and join in hands with them. It’s usually everyone for themselves, we have this thing called “We Love Our Community” on the back it says “Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much” and it also says “#TogetherWeCan”, that is our motto. We’ve joined up with SOMC, the Portsmouth Police Department, Family Services, Iron Body Fitness, and Special Touch Embrodery and have all come together to make an impact with our community. This right here though, the Support The Blue is all about supporting those police officers and helping them to touch those children’s lives. That’s kind of what we’re doing, we’re just trying to help and make a change in everybody’s lives. We also have Life Point Church out here helping us serve the kids and helping cover the costs of feeding everyone” said Nees.

After finishing their dinner, the children and Officers made their way to Walmart to begin their shopping.

“This is my first year doing this,” said 6th Grader Jasmine Sargent “Earlier I kept telling my mom I wished it was five o’clock already because I have been looking forward to getting to shop.”

The Police Officers and kids made their way through the aisles where the officers assisted them in picking out toys ranging from baby dolls to nerf guns. Although there was a large crowd due to the quickly approaching Holidays, both children and officers seemed to enjoy themselves toting around shopping carts full of Christmas toys.

“It feels fantastic to be able to do this for these kids. Its amazing. The first year we raised about $2,600 and this year we were able to raise about $9,600. The first year we helped about 27 kids and this year we’re helping 52”, said Officer Tim Stewart.

Officer Ron Davis with Jasmine Sargent. Officer Josh Justice and Damian Christian.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

