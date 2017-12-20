A community involvement

“The Young Spirits,” a community dance team, and “Time Out for Me,” a community youth interacted with the residents at Heartland with song, dance, and encouraging remarks.

The mission of the group is to remind seniors and physically challenged community members of their value in the community.

The residents were excited and exchanged positive comments and embraces.

The success of this program is due to the support of Scioto Foundation who supports the Young Spirits dance team.

Time Out for Me, Inc. is grateful for the support of Southern Ohio Medical Center as well as local businesses and community members who believe in investing in our community youth.

For additional comments or questions on involving your youth or becoming involved contact Marcia Harris, program director, at 740-353-8056